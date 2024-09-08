Bryce Young's second season with the Panthers is already off to a terrible start
The Carolina Panthers are kicking their 2024 season off against the New Orleans Saints and while the game has only just begun, things aren't exactly going swimmingly for the Panthers. It took the Saints just six plays to score a touchdown against the Panthers defense and when the good guys took over on offense, things didn't get much better.
On the Panthers' very first play of the 2024 season, second-year quarterback Bryce Young threw an interception to Will Harris. One play, one pass, one pick for the former number one overall pick. Oof.
The Saints went on to score a field goal making it 10-0 NOLA just five minutes into the game. There's still plenty of football to be played but if these first few moments of this game are any indication of how the rest of the afternoon is going to go, it could be a long day of football for the Panthers and their fanbase.
Panthers fans feeling deju vu early on in Week 1
This is Year 2 for Young, who the Panthers traded up to take with the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Young didn't have much talent surrounding him during his rookie year and the expectation was that adding talent along with former Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales would be enough to help the former Alabama quarterback improve as he enters a critical season.
It was only one play but let's hope that interception was a fluke and not an indictment on how Young is going to play this afternoon. The Saints were sure loving the play, however, tweeting about how their first defensive play of the season resulted in a pick by Young.
Unfortunately, Young also missed a key third down throw to Diontae Johnson, rubbing salt in the wound. Hopefully these are just early game jitters.
It'd be great if Young could bounce back after this rough start and take down the Saints during his first start of his second season. The Panthers aren't looking to wow anyone this year but winning more than two games would be nice and hopefully they've done enough to make that happen.