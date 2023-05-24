Cam Newton given unlikely route to resurrect football career
By Dean Jones
Could former Carolina Panthers quarterback and 2015 NFL MVP Cam Newton be given an unlikely route to resurrect his football career?
No offers for an NFL return next season have been immediately forthcoming where Cam Newton is concerned following the 2023 NFL Draft. The quarterback recently stated to Josina Anderson on her Undefined podcast that he'd spoken to teams, but they were unwilling to commit until cards had been laid on the table regarding potential acquisitions from the college ranks.
The draft is almost a month old now, so it seems as if teams are once again looking the other way. Something that potentially puts Newton's plans of making an NFL comeback after missing the entire 2022 campaign in tatters.
Newton clearly feels like he can still play and there aren't 32 quarterbacks better. While that's a subject for debate, the NFL is a cutthroat business and it looks for all the smart money as if front-office figures around the league have closed the page on the one-time NFL MVP's phenomenal career.
Antonio Brown offers Cam Newton a National Arena League opportunity
However, all hope is not lost for Newton. And if he's willing, there could be an unlikely avenue to resurrect his professional career in the not-too-distant future.
After controversial wide receiver and Albany Empire owner Antonio Brown announced via NewsChannel 13’s Rodger Wyland that he was planning to play for the National Arena League team, attention reached levels not seen in some time. But the seven-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro selection also revealed that he has been in contact with Newton about joining the organization in some capacity.
Whether this is from a playing standpoint or not wasn't disclosed. Perhaps it was Brown presenting Newton with an investment opportunity rather than turning out on the field, which represents conceding defeat in terms of his remaining NFL aspirations, one suspects.
This is all just speculation and nothing's been confirmed by Newton's side of things. But if this was something that interested the No. 1 overall selection in 2011, it would undoubtedly be the biggest thing to ever occur in the NAL.
Brown certainly has the clout and connections to pull this off. Even if his reputation has been completely obliterated in recent years thanks to some extremely bizarre incidents on and off the field since departing the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2018.
This would be a bombshell of epic proportions - one that Newton might feel is beneath him if the veteran genuinely believes that he still has what it takes to become an NFL starting quarterback.
Watch this space, I guess.