Cam Newton lambasts previous Carolina Panthers regime for 2020 ignorance
By Dean Jones
Cam Newton's phenomenal NFL career petered out quickly. The Carolina Panthers released their iconic quarterback after Matt Rhule opted to move forward with veteran free agent Teddy Bridgewater. This was a contentious issue at the time and led to a series of flawed moves at football's most important position.
The Panthers were always chasing the golden goose after deciding to move on from both Newton and Bridgewater in consecutive seasons. Rhule and others paid with their jobs. Dave Canales is the man tasked with ensuring No. 1 pick Bryce Young recovers effectively from a torrid rookie campaign to avoid a similar fate.
Former Panthers head coach Ron Rivera didn't fare any better with his quarterbacks in a different environment. The Washington Commanders' downward spiral under his leadership came in no small part due to woeful decisions under center. One, above all else, still leaves a bad taste in Newton's mouth.
Cam Newton thought former Carolina Panthers head coach would give him another shot
Once Newton was made surplus to requirements by the Panthers, speculation immediately linked him to an instant reunion with Rivera and others who held positions of power in Carolina previously. Instead of giving the former No. 1 overall selection out of Auburn another look, Rivera went in a different direction. He signed Ryan Fitzpatrick, leaving his old quarterback with a long wait before signing with the New England Patriots.
Newton discussed this issue in a recent edition of his 4th-and-1 podcast. The dual-threat force felt let down by Rivera and people in primary decision-making roles after everything he'd given them in Carolina. Something he's still bitter about based on his musings via MSN.
"I don’t know. It hurt me, though. I said at the bare minimum, ‘Washington would come f—k with me.’ And it wasn’t just Ron Rivera. It was Marty Hurney. It was Ryan Vermillion. Everybody. It was the Panthers reincarnated in Washington. So to not get no call, like, I don’t know why. But I don’t know. Whether I was hurt or whatever, it f–ked with me, though. … You got this coach— a Coach of the Year, who got there not just on his own but with your help. We started the 2013 season 1-3 and finished 12-4. Coach of the Year? Of course. You’ve been through the struggle with him. And then, to not get a call? It was one of those situations where I was like, ‘Okay. I see what’s happening here.'"- Cam Newton via MSN
Fitzpatrick lasted just 16 snaps of his Washington debut due to injury and wasn't seen again. Newton enjoyed some success with the Patriots in difficult circumstances, but he was always facing an uphill battle to replace Tom Brady - someone who brought six Super Bowls to the franchise and remained beloved among the fanbase.
Newton and Rivera linking up in the nation's capital made too much sense. But the NFL doesn't always work like that.
The head coach saw how his signal-caller was deteriorating from a health perspective after taking a severe amount of punishment throughout his time with the team. Given this was likely his final chance in the top job, those in power decided not to gamble it on the Heisman Trophy winner.
They were well within their right to do so, but one has to wonder if Rivera would do things differently in hindsight. Not drafting Justin Herbert or Tua Tagovailoa with the No. 2 pick in 2020 was arguably the much bigger regret. Signing Newton as a stop-gap and mentor would have been more beneficial than having Fitzpatrick for the briefest period imaginable.
Newton and Rivera have never been the same since. That's the saddest thing of all.