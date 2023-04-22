Carolina Panthers 2023 NFL Draft scouting report: Bryce Young
Bryce Young scouting report
- Height: 5-foot-10
- Weight: 204 pounds
- Arm length: 30.5 inches
- 2023 Combine QB rank: 1st
- 2022 PFF grade: 91.5
If you're looking for a quarterback with a stockpile of production and accolades, Bryce Young fits the bill. He threw for 8,300 total career passing yards with the Crimson Tide and was feared by any defense he went up against thanks to a skill set that made him one of the best college football quarterbacks in the last two seasons.
Now, he'll look to rekindle that magic at the professional level.
There is so much to like about Young's skill set, even with his size inadequacies. He offers terrific decision-making skills, ample accuracy on all three levels of the field, and amazing feel and instincts within and outside the pocket.
From a football intelligence standpoint, the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner has the goods.
I do appreciate Young's creativity as a quarterback. He also displays awesome twitch and quickness that allows him to side-step rushers from the interior and exterior areas of the pocket. This allows the prospect to manipulate defenders on all three levels, using his eyes and body and discombobulate defenses.
A common misconception about Young is that he can't throw to the middle of the field due to his size. On film, he has shown great vision behind an offensive line with NFL talent, showcasing a quick release that allows him to generate enough velocity to hit his targets accurately in tight windows.
The signal-caller has also shown enough arm strength to layer throws to the deeper portions of the field and out-breaking routes from the far hash.
Size is a concern with Young, of course. He will be the smallest quarterback ever drafted this high and is certainly an outlier. How will he withstand hits at the professional level?
Young might not be for everyone. However, he offers the skill set to mitigate these concerns and is likely to add more mass to his frame as he enters an NFL strength and conditioning program.
Outside of his size, I do think Young's velocity dies down at times, especially when he's on the move. I think he can showcase calmer feet within the pocket, yet has shown to create accurate throws thanks to a corrective failsafe due to the twitchiness and quick footwork he possesses. Young can also be baited into throws at times and will sometimes try too much, creating turnovers in the process.
Young's ceiling might be limited at the next level. However, he can certainly improve in other areas of his game, and the playmaking ability he possesses will allow his new offensive coordinator with the Carolina Panthers or someone else to do a lot of exciting things.