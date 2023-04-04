Carolina Panthers 2023 NFL Draft scouting report: Emmanuel Forbes
The Carolina Panthers could boost their playmaking in the secondary by selecting Emmanuel Forbes in the 2023 NFL Draft.
As we turn our calendars to April, the anticipation for the 2023 NFL Draft grows stronger by the day. By now, teams and fans alike have dissected their free agency transactions down to the bone and zeroed in on the remaining roster weaknesses that they want to be addressed through the college ranks.
For the Carolina Panthers, the quarterback position has been the brightest name on the marquee since the trade to acquire the No. 1 overall pick from the Chicago Bears. Rightfully so, as the franchise has been shuffling between humdrum journeymen and reupholstered former first-round picks since the departure of Cam Newton.
That position will be addressed with conviction come April 27. Then the focus will shift to the rest of the roster. The secondary, specifically the cornerback position, is a group that could stand to add quality players to the respective room.
A deep position group in this year’s class, there is no shortage of worthy candidates on the board. Along with Julius Brents, who we’ve given a detailed look at, I believe that Emmanuel Forbes is a prospect that the Panthers could be intrigued by with their second-round pick.
Let’s take a deeper dive into Forbes’ player profile and explore the potential benefit of welcoming him into the crew once known as Thieves Avenue.