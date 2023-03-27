Carolina Panthers 2023 NFL Draft scouting report: Zay Flowers
Could talented wide receiver Zay Flowers be a legitimate option for the Carolina Panthers during the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft?
When the news broke on March 10 that the Carolina Panthers had brokered a deal to move up to No. 1 in the NFL Draft, fans were understandably delighted at the prospect of finally adding a franchise quarterback. Unfortunately, a caveat of this move was that the Chicago Bears insisted that D.J. Moore was a part of the deal.
This move left the Panthers’ wide receiver group looking like the weakest in the league with Terrace Marshall Jr., Laviska Shenault Jr., and Shi Smith as the potential starters. However, general manager Scott Fitterer has worked his magic this offseason, bringing in the likes of Hayden Hurst and Miles Sanders in order to surround the likely incoming rookie signal-caller with talent.
In terms of the wideout room, the Panthers have started the process of replacing Moore, one of the league’s most underrated players at the position. They first brought in Adam Thielen on a three-year, $25 million deal to provide a safe set of hands and smooth route-running despite his advancing years.
Just last week the Panthers added a real deep threat as they brought in D.J. Chark. The 6-foot-4 weapon is a player that has tormented Carolina in the past, notching eight receptions for 164 receiving yards and two scores for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019. His front-line speed is the vertical threat Fitterer was aiming to secure, although health is a slight concern.
Despite these moves, the Panthers may look to add via the draft. Chark is only in town on a one-year prove-it deal, and Thielen is coming toward the end of his NFL career at 32 yars old.
This wide receiver class is full of talent and Zay Flowers is one of the best. The player's tape shows his real prowess in the slot and he may be a man the Panthers look to add if the opportunity arises.
Let’s break down Flowers and how he could fit on the Panthers roster in this in-depth scouting report.