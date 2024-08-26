Carolina Panthers 2024 mailbag: Offseason questions ahead of final cuts
By Ricky Raines
The NFL preseason has reached its conclusion. The first two exhibition contests were dreadful and laborious events for Carolina Panthers fans. However, the final act was a different story.
Bryce Young and nearly all the first-team offense, sans Austin Corbett and Damien Lewis, were on the field for the opening drive. This was a 14-play, six-minute, 48-second series that saw the unit amass 85 yards en route to a touchdown throw from the second-year quarterback to journeyman tight end Jordan Matthews.
For the crowd that wanted to see starters get some run in the preseason, it was precisely what they were looking for. The offensive line looked much improved, the schematics of the offense were current with the times and often resulted in open options for the signal caller, and the group left the game with the same health statuses that they trotted into Orchard Park, New York with.
As we approach the roster cut deadline to trim the team from 90 players to 53, we’re opening one final offseason mailbag to answer a few questions looming for Panthers Nation before the regular season kickoff. Let’s look at those inquiries…
Carolina Panthers 2024 mailbag: Offseason questions edition
Ian Thomas' leverage
What is the justification for keeping Ian Thomas on the roster? Are his blocking abilities really good enough to compensate for six years of being a complete non-entity in the passing game? – Skaxis
I can certainly understand the preference to vote Ian Thomas off Carolina Island, for the exact reason you point out about his underwhelming production in the air attack. His standing with the roster has a direct correlation to the health of Tommy Tremble’s hamstring.
Tremble has missed most of the offseason program and since being activated, is still being eased into the mix. He reportedly experienced some expected soreness in his return, but that should serve as a reminder and even a warning about the possibility of aggravating soft tissue complications.
Fourth-round rookie Ja’Tavion Sanders shone with his additional opportunities and looks poised to play a significant role as a receiver from the position. The aforementioned Matthews also has been a standout through camp and preseason action, displaying the fruits of his hard work transitioning from a wide receiver.
I like him to make the 53-man roster. But both players have deficiencies as blockers. Tremble is above average in that department. If he’s not healthy, Thomas almost must be on this squad to provide that skillset.
The offense wants to be physical at the line of scrimmage and play complementary to the ground game. Balance to the position group is imperative to that mission.