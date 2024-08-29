Carolina Panthers 2024 practice squad roster: Full list
By Dean Jones
Dan Morgan picked up no fewer than six players off the waiver wire. This was a major statement that he wasn't quite satisfied with the options at his disposal. Considering the Carolina Panthers went through significant complications last season en route to a two-win campaign, this was ruthless and necessary in equal measure.
The Panthers also had to sort out their practice squad players in readiness for Week 1 at the New Orleans Saints. This has become an increasingly important piece of the puzzle in recent years, especially since the NFL moved to a 17-game season.
Practice squad members can be elevated three times at any stage during the campaign before they're required to be placed on the 53-man roster permanently. This provides some extra flexibility for teams and allows them to keep players familiar with their schematic demands rather than relying on veteran pickups who have to step in at a moment's notice.
The practice squad normally consists of players who don't quite make the grade initially but have either experience or the ability to develop further. There were a few contentious moves made by Morgan during final cuts. Keeping some semblance of continuity amid widespread changes was important.
Morgan's aggressive nature this offseason meant a few more fresh faces couldn't be dismissed either. The Panthers officially confirmed nine players onto their practice squad with another veteran piece also reportedly joining the ranks to make an impression on the squad sooner rather than later.
Carolina Panthers 2024 practice squad roster
Name
Position
Jack Plummer
QB
Mike Boone
RB
Jordan Matthews
TE
T.J. Smith
DL
Kenny Dyson
OLB
Chandler Wooten
LB
Walter Palmore
DT
Mason Brooks
OL
Alex Cook
S
Lonnie Johnson Jr.
CB (NFL Network report)
Thomas Incoom
LB
Tarron Jackson
DE
Ja'Tyre Carter
OL
Jarrett Kingston
OL
There will be more. The Panthers had to waive six players to make room for their new additions on Wednesday. Providing they clear the wire, some should find a place on the practice squad to continue their development under Dave Canales' coaching staff.
It's a calculated risk, but one Morgan felt was worth taking with teams around the league settling down with their rosters. This gives the Panthers a greater chance of bringing them through waivers and keeping them on the books - albeit in a lesser capacity.
Everyone needs to play their part if Carolina wants to get off rock bottom and back to respectability. Even those on the practice squad could be surged into prominent roles in the event injury strikes. This gives them the best chance of staying ready for any unforeseen circumstance.
Morgan won't stop looking for the right players. A final roster and practice squad can alter in the blink of an eye depending on what opportunities become available. That's something to monitor closely heading into Week 1 and beyond.