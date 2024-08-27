Carolina Panthers could regret parting ways with ascending defensive lineman
By Dean Jones
Final cuts are never easy around the league. Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales approached the delicate situations with honest compassion. He wanted to provide feedback to help those who don't quite make the grade. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator also wants to recognize the efforts each put in during the offseason.
Some decisions were tougher than others. Dan Morgan and Canales have no sentiment attached to their decision-making process. They need to be ruthless in pursuit of getting the Panthers off rock bottom and back to respectability. Removing any emotional attachment and operating with a business-first mindset is the only way this struggling franchise gets back on its feet.
Even those who make it might not be around for much longer. It's called an initial 53-man roster for a reason. Morgan's already declared his intent to capitalize on having the No. 1 waiver wire priority order. Looking at how many legitimately good players got removed around the NFL before Tuesday's deadline, expect the new front-office leader to put in several claims to enhance depth at positions of need.
Carolina Panthers could regret letting T.J. Smith go
One of the most glaring omissions from Carolina's standpoint centered on T.J. Smith. Competition was fierce in the defensive line room. Despite an encouraging offseason from the player, which was matched by some decent performances during preseason involvement, the Panthers opted to go in a different direction.
Smith can feel rightfully aggrieved by his eventual fate. It seems like a numbers game rather than any talent deficiency. This could have gone either way, but this is not the end of the former Arkansas standout by any stretch of the imagination.
There's a good chance Smith gains interest from elsewhere. Teams are always looking for additional depth and improved quality on the defensive front. If the Panthers are looking to bring him back onto the practice squad - which seems entirely possible based on his output this summer - those in power face an anxious wait.
This is a dent in the road for Smith. He probably thought his efforts warranted a place on the initial 53-man roster. Canales outlined his reasons to the player, but it'll sting nonetheless.
Unlike some players who see their NFL dreams dashed, this is not the end of Smith's story. It's merely the closing of another chapter. He'll find alternative employment, it's just a matter of time. Whether that's on another roster or being forced to settle for a practice squad place remains to be seen.
Of all the cuts made by the Panthers, this was arguably the most surprising. Smith will be hurting after failing to make the grade. But when one door closes, another often opens.
Morgan and Canales have done what they believe is the right thing for the franchise. They preferred others over Smith, which is fine. But if he finds his way to a new environment and hits the ground running, this could be a regrettable decision from the new regime when it's all said and done.
That's all the motivation Smith should need. If he ends up back in Carolina, the Colquitt County High School product will roll up his sleeves and strive to maximize opportunities when they arise.
Watch this space, I guess.