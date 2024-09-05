Carolina Panthers 2024 rookie power rankings entering Week 1 at the Saints
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers are about to embark on their first season under the new power couple of general manager Dan Morgan and head coach Dave Canales. Not many in the media are holding out much hope that this struggling organization can impact the NFC South title picture in 2024. However, this was always going to be a gradual route back into contention rather than anything like the Houston Texans managed to accomplish last time around.
Canales has a plan in place and won't deviate from it. He's brought positivity and boundless enthusiasm to the role, which picked up the spirits of a two-win team and got everyone believing once again. That was the biggest objective alongside preaching the importance of being fundamentally sound. Whether it comes with any immediate growth remains to be seen.
If the Panthers want to stand any chance of being successful this season, they need plenty from their 2024 NFL Draft class. Morgan managed to pick up a decent haul with the limited resources available. There's also a chance specific circumstances and off-season performances can lead to solid production from some right out of the gate.
With this in mind, here are our Panthers 2024 rookie power rankings entering Week 1 at the New Orleans Saints.
Carolina Panthers 2024 rookie power rankings entering Week 1
Not included: Jaden Crumedy (injured reserve). Jonathon Brooks (non-football injury list).
9. Jarrett Kingston - Carolina Panthers OL
Dan Morgan promised to be active on the waiver wire after final cuts around the league. The Carolina Panthers hold the No. 1 priority until the start of Week 4. He wants to maximize that as much as he can, especially considering the former linebacker doesn't expect his team to be at the top spot for much longer after that.
The primary focus was on the cornerbacks acquired given the desperate need for reinforcements within the position group. The Panthers also scooped up Jarrett Kingston following his release by the San Francisco 49ers, who was intriguingly placed just behind starting right guard Robert Hunt on their unofficial depth chart heading into Week 1.
Regardless of whether Kingston is active or if he needs some extra time, this is a big positive for the former USC star. Carolina needs solidified depth along their protection, so it'll be interesting to see how he fares as the campaign progresses.