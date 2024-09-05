Carolina Panthers 2024 rookie power rankings entering Week 1 at the Saints
By Dean Jones
2. Trevin Wallace - Carolina Panthers LB
The Carolina Panthers were criticized in some circles for ignoring other positions of need to take Trevin Wallace at No. 72 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. Dan Morgan saw a player of immense promise and didn't hesitate to bring the linebacker into the franchise.
Wallace took time to adjust, which isn't surprising. However, his impressive finish to training camp and outstanding preseason performances saw his stock rise considerably with Week 1 at the New Orleans Saints on the immediate horizon.
The Panthers have Shaq Thompson and Josey Jewell as their starting middle linebacker tandem in Ejiro Evero's creative 3-4 base system. Wallace will occupy the primary backup role behind them, but there could be chances for the rookie to get starting experience depending on the schematic alignment.
Another area where Wallace is expected to contribute heavily is special teams. The former Kentucky standout is explosive and instinctive in equal measure. This will come in handy, especially considering the NFL's new kickoff rules that were implemented to favor the return team.
1. Ja'Tavion Sanders - Carolina Panthers TE
We've already spoken about the tight-end dynamic being uncertain heading into Week 1. Tommy Tremble and Ian Thomas have missed a lot of football this summer. There's hope the former will be active, but the latter's already declared he will miss the first contest.
This places Ja'Tavion Sanders firmly under the microscope. The No. 101 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft comes with some enticing pass-catching prowess and has taken on coaching extremely well throughout his first offseason with the Panthers. More importantly, the rookie quickly earned the trust of quarterback Bryce Young in the passing game - something that could be the start of a profitable long-term relationship.
Reading the tea leaves - especially Dave Canales' praise of the player and the injury issues - Sanders should feature more than many envisaged during his regular-season debut. He's got the athleticism and ball skills to make things happen if schemed effectively. The head coach also wants to get the tight ends involved more frequently, so there's a lot to like about his potential.
Expecting Sanders to be the second coming of Greg Olsen immediately is foolish. However, the bar isn't exactly high for improvements from a position group that's become an afterthought in recent years.