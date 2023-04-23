Carolina Panthers 7-round 2023 NFL mock draft: Final countdown edition
Carolina Panthers select Tyler Scott
- Wide Receiver | Cincinnati Bearcats
- Round No. 3 (Pick No. 93)
As I discussed in my recent article for potential wide receiver targets for the draft, Adam Thielen and D.J. Chark are far from roster guarantees for the 2024 season, considering Chark's contract and Thielen's age. That means the Carolina Panthers are still in need of a wide receiver, at least a future starter, or one that can develop into that spot.
As you may have noticed from who the Panthers had in for top 30 visits, they will likely consider different types of receivers at the position. However, I like the idea of someone who can provide inside-out versatility while also providing enough explosiveness to be a threat on vertical planes.
That guy could be Tyler Scott.
I know plenty of people who are fans of Scott, including The Browns Wire's Cory Kinnan. A member of Bruce Feldman's Freaks List, he is a very explosive athlete who can put his foot into the ground and separate from defenders trying to get an angle on him.
I love his body control and short-area quickness that allow him to create separation underneath and on out or in-breaking routes.
In his last two seasons, Scott averaged over 16.5 yards per catch, showcasing his big-play ability, something the Panthers will likely be missing with D.J. Moore no longer on the roster. I do have concerns about Scott's frame, physicality, and some drop issues.
However, he could be an immediate impact playmaker for Young and the Panthers' offense as early as Year 2 of his rookie deal.