Carolina Panthers 7-round 2023 NFL mock draft: Final countdown edition
Carolina Panthers select Zack Kuntz
- Tight End | Old Dominion Monarchs
- Round No. 4 (Pick No. 132)
It is at this point in the draft where the Carolina Panthers will likely look at depth and developmental talent at other positions, even if they aren't exactly a need. The offensive line, tight end, linebacker, safety, and defensive line will all be considered here. With this selection, I go with the talent at another skill position.
I do appreciate the current tight-end room in Carolina. Free agent signee Hayden Hurst, third-year man Tommy Tremble, and veteran Ian Thomas already make up a solid group at an important position for, presumably, Bryce Young. However, adding another is on the table, especially if one makes sense early on for Scott Fitterer and Frank Reich.
Zack Kuntz is the clear definition of developmental talent. He offers unreal size (6-foot-7, 255 pounds), speed, and athleticism for the position, but is very green in most areas of his game. However, he has the versatility to play in many alignments along the formation.
I was impressed with Kuntz's ball skills over the middle of the field while offering good body control, overall. Though, the former five-star high school recruit will be an older rookie at 24 years of age with one year of solid college production and could use some time to add more mass and functional strength to his game.
My best example of Kuntz is that he is the Hendon Hooker of the tight-end class without any of the hype and accolades. This is not a bad thing, and I do believe that he could develop into a contributing role should the prospect continue to develop over the next few seasons.