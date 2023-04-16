Panthers 7-round 2023 NFL mock draft: Matt Corral traded, franchise QB landed
Carolina Panthers draft Roshcon Johnson
- Running Back | Texas Longhorns
- Round No. 5 | Pick No. 147
The Carolina Panthers got themselves an extra pick by trading Matt Corral to the Tennessee Titans. In this scenario, they should use the selection on making things easier for their next franchise quarterback.
One could make a strong case for a tight end despite the addition of Hayden Hurst. However, the benefits of bringing in someone like Roschon Johnson at this juncture cannot be dismissed.
Carolina got Miles Sanders from the Philadelphia Eagles in free agency, who is a true three-down threat at running back. Chuba Hubbard and Raheem Blackshear both shone when called upon last season, but Johnson might be an instant upgrade on both backups right out of the gate.
Johnson played second-fiddle to Bijan Robinson throughout his time at Texas. This is no slight whatsoever when one considers his old teammate could arguably be the most talented prospect in the 2023 class ignoring positional importance.
At 6-foot-0 and 219 pounds, Johnson offers something a little different from what Carolina already has at its disposal. He is a devastating force in space while also displaying enough patience to identify holes and capitalize thanks to outstanding footwork.
The former four-star high school recruit absorbs contact well and has no trouble gaining the hard yards when needed. Johnson will need to improve his route tree, but it's not hard to see why he's quickly emerged as a potential draft sleeper throughout his evaluations.