Panthers 7-round 2023 NFL mock draft: Matt Corral traded, franchise QB landed
Carolina Panthers draft Chandler Zavala
- Offensive Line | North Carolina State Wolfpack
- Round No. 5 | Pick No. 145
Even though the Carolina Panthers have their starting five offensive linemen all returning for 2023, it's always worth improving depth. This bears more significance when one considers the injury complications Austin Corbett and Brady Christensen are dealing with in readiness for the upcoming campaign.
The Panthers do look a little light across their depth chart, which could prove complicated. Therefore, it makes adding another prospect from the collegiate ranks realistic all things considered.
Another player that's been investigated further by the Panthers throughout their pre-draft assessments is a former teammate of Ikem Ekwonu's at North Carolina State. Chandler Zavala has the look of a dominant interior protector in size and athleticism, which came across significantly during a highly impressive final two seasons with the Wolfpack.
One thing that stands out with Zavala is his consistency in pass protection. His quick feet allow him to mirror oncoming rushers superbly and there is enough functional strength to thwart any bull rushes with minimal fuss.
Much like Ekwonu, the prospect also displays brute force in running situations. Zavala has enough agility to get out on pulls and make plays at the second level, even if the technique overall could use additional coaching.
With that being said, if the Panthers can get Zavala at this stage of the draft, they should be delighted. And with a smooth adjustment, he could end up pushing Christensen for playing time alongside Ekwonu.