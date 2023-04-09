Panthers 7-round 2023 NFL mock draft: A surprise selection at No. 1
Carolina Panthers draft Ivan Pace Jr.
- Linebacker | Cincinnati Bearcats
- Round No. 5 (Pick No. 146)
I don't believe Frankie Luvu will be the pass rusher opposite Brian Burns. I get the intrigue, but he doesn't offer much other than his athleticism and quick twitch when attacking downhill.
The Carolina Panthers need to begin looking for their future at the position. Luvu could be that guy, though another productive 2023 campaign would not only solidify that but allow for him to get a big payday.
Brandon Smith could also be the future. Even though he is likely the weak MIKE linebacker down the road.
I then look at Ivan Pace Jr., an undersized player for his position at almost 5-foot-11 and 231 pounds. He reminds me of Luvu in how he attacks the football when he shoots gaps in the run game.
Pace has a legitimate pass-rush plan when he is assigned to blitz the quarterback. He is arguably the best off-ball linebacker at that in this draft class.
The former Cincinnati stud is explosive and productive with great short-area quickness. He offers great instincts that could allow him to find a role as a rotational inside linebacker where he can mug the A-gap and attack the line of scrimmage or drop into the high hole.
I believe Pace would fit right at home in Evero's defense.