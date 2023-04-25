Carolina Panthers 7-round 2023 NFL mock draft: War Room edition
Carolina Panthers draft DeMarvion Overshown
- Linebacker | Texas Longhorns
- Round No. 4 (Pick No. 128)
Another area that general manager Scott Fitterer highlighted as one in need of improvement is the linebacking corps. In particular, adding some extra speed with a prospect that can play almost anywhere across the second level.
The Carolina Panthers have some decent options already on the books. Franke Luvu, Jeremy Chinn, and Shaq Thomspon could be a prolific trio, with Brian Burns switching to a 3-4 outside linebacker something else that brings a significant amount of intrigue.
If another prospect can be placed alongside Brandon Smith on the rotation, it would help enormously. Someone like DeMarvion Overshown ticks all the boxes and should have no trouble thriving within Ejiro Evero's creative scheme.
Overshown might not boast the prototypical size of an NFL linebacker, but that does not detract from his outstanding skill set. He is explosive rushing the passer, is an instinctive sideline-to-sideline presence against the run, and can also more than holds his own in coverage thanks to his previous experience as a defensive back.
Perhaps adding a little extra muscle mass would serve the former Texas star well upon joining the pros. Overshown also has some work to do regarding discipline in coverage, but his problems are all easily coachable and the Panthers have an elite staff in place to ensure rapid improvements in this particular scenario.