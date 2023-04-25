Carolina Panthers 7-round 2023 NFL mock draft: War Room edition
Carolina Panthers draft Roschon Johnson
- Running Back | Texas Longhorns
- Round No. 4 (Pick No. 132)
Even though the Carolina Panthers have a decent running back trio heading into the campaign, that should not put those in power off from adding one more gifted individual from the college ranks if the opportunity arises. There is always value to be had and general manager Scott Fitterer has a solid reputation for finding rough diamonds that become contributors quickly.
This stage of the draft is always a good place to find such prospects. Roschon Johnson fits the mold and offers something a little different from what Carolina already has at its disposal.
Johnson was Bijan Johnson's primary backup at Texas with four seasons worth of decent production. He is a patient running in between the tackles with enough burst to explode off the edge and gain significant yardage, too.
This was backed up by an outstanding Senior Bowl week for Johnson, who represents decent value here and can be the physical presence Carolina lost when D'Onta Foreman left for the Chicago Bears in free agency.
The former Longhorn is a work in progress from a blocking standpoint. However, he is a dual-threat with enough vision to potentially become a productive kick returner - something the Panthers are lacking despite picking up Damiere Byrd late in the free agency period.
Johnson is a low-risk, high-reward option. One that could give Bryce Young another weapon to call upon if he is their guy at No. 1 as expected.