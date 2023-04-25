Carolina Panthers 7-round 2023 NFL mock draft: War Room edition
Carolina Panthers draft Chandler Zavala
- Offensive Line | North Carolina State Wolfpack
- Round No. 5 (Pick No. 145)
The Carolina Panthers will be hoping that Brady Christensen and Austin Corbett make complete recoveries in time for the 2023 season. Both starting guards suffered long-term complications in the team's 2022 regular-season finale, so improving depth on the offensive line interior is something else those in power should contemplate at some stage.
Whether he'll be around this late remains to be seen., but Chandler Zavala would be a tough proposition to turn down at this stage of the selection process. The former teammate of Ikem Ekwonu at North Carolina State is fast, physical, and boasts the sort of brute strength normally associated with prospects emanating from the Wolfpack program.
Zavala is a mauler in the run game that can create lanes effortlessly. He also possesses a solid base that makes him a formidable proposition to shift off the block with good hand placement and awareness.
There's also a lot to like about Zavala's agility in pass protection. The lineman can overreach at times, but working alongside arguably the best offensive line coach around - James Campen - would be a fantastic environment for the player to hone his craft.
This draft ignores the tight end position, but the Panthers might feel like they have enough after picking up Hayden Hurst in free agency. It's also worth remembering that multiple prospects will arrive via undrafted free agency in pursuit of roster spots.