Carolina Panthers 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Board manipulation edition
Dan Morgan has another chance to impress...
Carolina Panthers select Ben Sinnott
- Tight End | Kansas State Wildcats
- Round No. 3 | No. 73 overall
By some miracle, Ben Sinnott is still available for the Carolina Panthers to take. Kris Jenkins Jr. was a higher-graded player on my board. It made more sense to take the defensive lineman despite the recent signing of A'Shawn Robinson in free agency.
It’s no secret the team needs a tight end. Head coach Dave Canales and Dan Morgan can have all the trust in the world Tommy Tremble will be a key piece of the offense. However, he will be a free agent this offseason. Ian Thomas, yes, is still on the roster.
Sinnott is one of the more underrated prospects on the second day of the draft. The team is looking for a true receiving skill set at the tight end spot and the Kansas State prospect does this well. He’s very fluid and flexible. He can play from any alignment while offering quality separation ability on all three levels.
As a run blocker, the former walk-on shows great willingness and effort in the trenches, showing he can work on crack blocks, split zone, and at the second level to get his grips on linebackers. However, the prospect must improve his play strength if he wants to be a more complete player in this area.
If you’re looking for a play-style comparison for Sinnott, look no further than Detroit Lions' rookie sensation Sam LaPorta, who offers a similar skill set and physical profile.