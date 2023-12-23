Carolina Panthers 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Doubling down edition
The Carolina Panthers have plenty of needs heading into the offseason...
Carolina Panthers select Devontez Walker
- Wide Receiver | North Carolina
- No. 97 overall
Would it surprise anyone if the Carolina Panthers double-dipped in the NFL Draft at either wide receiver or offensive line this offseason? I wouldn't think so.
This is the time when Carolina needs to focus on building around Bryce Young and look to build on what they're hoping is a steady and strong finish to his rookie campaign.
All season, Carolina has lacked the vertical, explosive element that is required for today's NFL pass-happy offense. D.J. Chark was supposed to be that and has been a major disappointment, to say the least. Adding someone like Deontez Walker on Day 2 of the draft would be a plus for this Panthers offense.
Walker is one of the most explosive wide receivers in this year's class. He thrives on vertical planes, using his long speed and high-level ball-tracking skills to win in the deep thirds of the field.
Most of his success this season has come on post, corner, and go-routes. These concepts allow him to stack cornerbacks and use his speed to create separation vertically.
I do have legitmate concerns with Walker as it pertains to drops and his overall route-running ability. Too many times he will drift in short or intermediate routes, showing a lack of tempo and salesman ability to manipulate defenders before the catch.
While he will have to develop in this crucial area of his game, the Tar Heel will still be able to provide crucial depth and an explosive element to the Panthers offense.