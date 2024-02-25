Carolina Panthers 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Pre-combine edition
The NFL Scouting Combine has finally arrived...
Carolina Panthers select Javion Cohen
- Offensive Lineman | Miami Hurricanes
- Round No. 5 | No. 164 overall
It is expected of the Carolina Panthers to make additions to the offensive line. Depth and competition are sorely needed across the board. There is no guarantee that their two starting guards - Brady Christensen and Austin Corbett - will maintain a clean bill of health. Their jobs should not be guaranteed this summer.
Anytime I'm bored and messing around with a mock draft simulator, I always find myself mocking Javion Cohen to Carolina in the later rounds. The connection is there with being Bryce Young's ex-teammate and protector inside at Alabama. It would be great to see this connection reunited, but it would also add a player who brings versatility to the table.
Cohen's physical and athletic profile matches the one of a guard who could fit well in Dave Canales' zone-blocking scheme. He flashes in pass protection and displays the functional athleticism to work to the second level as a puller. Not only that, he offers quality football intelligence in his pass sets that allow him to identify pressure points.
The Miami product shouldn't be seen as a starter early on in his career. However, he should bring plenty of competition and depth at both guard spots.