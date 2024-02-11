Carolina Panthers 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft: What would you do edition
What should the Carolina Panthers do with their selections in the 2024 NFL Draft with multiple needs to fill and no first-round pick?
Following the conclusion of Super Bowl LVIII, it will mark the official beginning of the NFL offseason. For the Carolina Panthers, they are already a full month into the process.
Team owner David Tepper took the plunge and cleared out the previous regime. Well, sort of. He chose to promote assistant general manager Dan Morgan. The former Panthers linebacker led the charge to hire former colleague and Tampa Bay offensive coordinator Dave Canales as the team’s next head coach.
Keywords were made during their introductory press conference such as alignment. That is a significant sign that both the front office and head coach are on the same page with the direction of the roster and the organization itself. It will be interesting to know how that will translate in free agency and the NFL Draft as we begin the start of the offseason.
On X, formerly known as Twitter, I graded numerous mock drafts shared by Panthers fans. This gave me the idea of a different type of mock draft scenario that is quite popular, “what would you do?”
This puts me in the catbird's seat of playing as the general manager. It is difficult to know what Morgan will be like as a head decision-maker of roster personnel. This seven-round mock scenario gives you all a glimpse into how my mind is working with each selection. There is also the kicker of no trades.
Using Pro Football Network’s simulator, I become the team’s general manager in hopes of building the organization into a winner again. Without further ado, here is a brand-new Panthers seven-round NFL mock draft.