3 Carolina Panthers coaches who can bolster head coaching chances in 2024
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers coaching staff came into the previous campaign with an all-star reputation and the highest hopes imaginable. Frank Reich used David Tepper's unlimited resources to find what he believed to be the right blend of youth and experience. What unfolded - especially on the offensive side of the football - was an unmitigated disaster. The head coach paid with his job after just 11 games.
Things look more promising under new head coach Dave Canales. His progressive thinking, personable demeanor, and clear objectives have been a breath of fresh air since the appointment was confirmed. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator believes the path to prosperity starts with improving the fundamentals in all phases. Whether he can accomplish this challenging feat is another matter.
Canales needs time to turn things around with the spotlight glaring. Other coaches are also under the microscope and could potentially enhance their respective credentials with a strong campaign. Something the Panthers desperately need after being dragged through the mud in recent years.
With this in mind, here are three Panthers coaches who could bolster their head coaching chances in 2024.
Jonathan Cooley - Carolina Panthers pass game coordinator
Keeping the defensive staff intact was a masterstroke from Dave Canales. This unit performed well in difficult circumstances last time around. They needed some semblance of stability after losing several established figures through early releases, trades, and free-agent departures.
Jonathan Cooley is a name to watch as a future head coach. He worked wonders with Carolina's defensive backs last season despite losing Jaycee Horn to injury once again. He's a respected teacher who knows how to get his message across to the modern-day player. If the same trend continues next season, there could be a few teams around the league examining his credentials in greater detail.
Cooley might not enter head coaching consideration during the 2025 cycle. But if he gets Carolina'ss secondary humming for the second straight year, a potential promotion to a coordinator position somewhere cannot be completely dismissed.
In this scenario, it's another step up the ladder to potentially securing a top job somewhere down the line.