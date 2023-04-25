Carolina Panthers won't change draft plans over Brian Burns surgery
The Carolina Panthers are unlikely to deviate from their original 2023 NFL Draft plans despite defensive end Brian Burns recently undergoing surgery.
Even though the primary focus remains on the 2023 NFL Draft, there was some other notable news emerging from the Carolina Panthers this week. The team revealed that stud defensive end Brian Burns underwent ankle surgery after further investigations revealed a fracture that required immediate attention in pursuit of avoiding long-term damage.
This came relatively out of the blue. Burns missed the 2022 season finale against the New Orleans Saints with an ankle sprain, which saw further soreness in the joint once the Panthers reported back for offseason workouts earlier this month.
After the fracture was revealed, surgery was the only logical step. Burns is expected to be ready for training camp and should not be hindered by this procedure when competitive action begins once again, which is another positive.
One of the primary objectives for the Panthers post-draft is to work out a long-term deal with Burns. This will be an eye-watering sum that will propel the former first-round pick to among the league's best-paid at the position - something that looks almost guaranteed after those in power resisted a whopping trade offer from the Los Angeles Rams before the 2022 deadline.
Carolina Panthers shouldn't panic about Brian Burns surgery
Thankfully, this complication was recognized and dealt with early in the offseason. But it further heightens the need for Carolina to bolster its pass-rushing options via free agency or the draft looking at the current state of affairs.
The Panthers were too reliant on Burns last season. Only Frankie Luvu managed to put up consistent sack numbers otherwise, which is a problem Ejiro Evero doesn't need as he looks to bolster his own head coaching credentials.
Burns' prognosis is also encouraging, so there will be no need for general manager Scott Fitterer to make even the slightest alteration to his draft plans. The front office figure wants another edge rusher - perhaps even at No. 39 overall depending on who's available - which can hopefully give the Panthers a one-two punch they were sorely lacking last season after allowing Haason Reddick to walk in free agency.
To say Burns is integral to the Panthers' success under their new regime would be an understatement. He's entering Year 5 of his professional career, is one of the true ascending young edge defenders in the business, and is rapidly emerging as a primary leader within Carolina's young locker room for good measure.
While there might have been some panic upon reading the headline, it seems the surgery went according to plan and Burns can now ready himself for some rehabilitation ahead of training camp - even if he'll miss the minicamp and OTAs portion of the preparation period.
As for Fitterer, he'll be busy putting the final pieces of Carolina's draft board puzzle together before Thursday's first round. If the Panthers can hit on the majority of their six selections - which are all in the top 150 - then further confidence of a potential NFC South title challenge won't be far behind.
Hopefully, Burns' recovery will go well and he can return to his explosive self in no time. Because make no mistake, the Panthers need his very best when the regular season arrives.