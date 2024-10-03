Carolina Panthers first quarter awards: MVP, LVP, MIP, Rookie of the Year
By Mike Luciano
The Carolina Panthers are once again set for another season hanging around the bottom of the standings. With quarterback Bryce Young already abandoned after just two starts and Andy Dalton guiding the team to a more respectable showing twice in the last fortnight, things are starting to turn.
New head coach Dave Canales has already been put through the wringer in his debut season. He has already had to take Young out of the firing line and deal with a struggling defense. Through no fault of his own, it's been tough to find a ton of positive performers.
Luckily for Carolina, there are a handful of pearls that continue to shine on a team that has largely limped to a 1-3 record to begin the campaign. Who is thriving, and who needs to pick it up?
Carolina Panthers first quarter awards: Who is MVP, LVP?
MVP: Andy Dalton
Dalton has given this team a fighting chance, throwing five touchdown passes in two starts, overseeing a win at the Las Vegas Raiders and a narrow loss against the Cincinnati Bengals. The quarterback situation for 2025 remains unknown, but the former second-round pick has been able to jump-start his career after proving Canales' offense can be effective with a solid presence under center.
LVP: Bryce Young
Not only was Young so bad in his first two starts that the offense couldn't function at a professional level, but his regression was so sharp that Carolina decided to bench him after just 18 starts. The former No. 1 overall pick will be one of the worst picks in league history if he does not improve immediately.
MIP: Chuba Hubbard
Chuba Hubbard had good box score numbers last year, but he was not particularly efficient or explosive. This year, he is ripping off big plays to the tune of 5.4 yards per carry. Excluding the first game against the New Orleans Saints, the Oklahoma State product has 366 yards from scrimmage. This puts him on pace for around 2,000 yards when extrapolated out to a full 17-game split.
ROY: Xavier Legette
It took a while for Xavier Legette to get in gear, but the No. 32 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft is already third on the team in receptions and second in receiving yards. With tremendous size and speed, the wideout has all the physical tools needed to become a first-rate outside option, and he's slowly realizing his potential.
Best Newcomer: Robert Hunt
While Diontae Johnson is the team's leading receiver, Robert Hunt has lived up to the tremendous payday Carolina handed him in the offseason. The offensive lineman has been mauling as a run-blocker while doing a fine job of helping both Dalton and Young stay upright.
Hunt has been worth every penny as the Panthers remake their offensive line.