NFL insider provides bleak outlook for Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young is standing at a career crossroads just three games into his sophomore NFL season. The No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft watched from the sidelines as Andy Dalton galvanized the Carolina Panthers' offense to a remarkable turnaround. This was a tremendous positive for the team. It was a damning indictment of the demoted signal-caller.
The Panthers are adamant that Young won't be traded despite reported interest from around the league. They don't see him as a lost cause. This is merely a chance for the player to take a step back, develop in the proverbial shadows, and build back confidence gradually. It's also a chance for this team to gain momentum when all hope seemed lost.
Dave Canales received instant vindication for his bold move. It was only one game, but Dalton proved this could become a functional operation with better execution. What that means for Young's short-term future remains to be seen, but it would be a surprise if he got another shot in 2024 if the veteran's performance levels are maintained.
Dan Graziano of ESPN went one step further. The senior insider claimed there was more chance Young got traded - either before the deadline or following the campaign - than becoming Carolina's long-term option under center.
"In one week, [Andy] Dalton made this look like a legitimately good NFL offense, whereas with [Bryce] Young, it was absolutely the worst. If Dalton keeps playing well and Carolina actually wins some games, how can the coaching staff look the rest of the roster in the eyes and say it is going back to Young just because he's the future. He's not -- not anymore. Barring an injury to Dalton, I say there's a better chance that Young gets traded before the deadline (or in the offseason) than he starts again for the Panthers."- Dan Graziano, ESPN
It's hard to argue against that fact. Young was not drafted by this regime - although general manager Dan Morgan was part of the process - and they dropped him at the first sign of struggle. Just how much trust remains between both parties is debatable, but the Heisman Trophy winner will remain professional and focus on what he can control.
From a business standpoint, it doesn't make much sense to trade Young. The teams who reportedly called were looking to get themselves a bargain reclamation project. Morgan's probably got a price in mind, but he's in no rush. If the signal-caller doesn't progress satisfactorily and the Panthers are in consensus agreement over a free agent or college prospect, that's when a move becomes more realistic.
This isn't what anybody wanted. In an ideal world, Young would have responded positively, shaken off his disastrous rookie campaign, and reminded the world why he was such a highly-touted prospect coming out of Alabama. That didn't happen, to put it mildly. But there's just no telling how things will unfold in the weeks and months ahead.
Young is in danger of becoming one of the biggest draft busts in NFL history. However, taking a breather and coming out of the firing line could be the thing that resurrects his aspirations.
Time will tell on that one.