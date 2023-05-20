Are the Carolina Panthers happy with their edge rushing options in 2023?
By Dean Jones
Are the Carolina Panthers happy with their current edge rushing options after relatively no investment in the position throughout the 2023 offseason?
Perhaps the most surprising element in terms of recruitment where the Carolina Panthers are concerned this offseason has been a lack of urgency to add more pass-rushers to the equation. This was a critical area of play that cried out for consistency opposite Brian Burns in 2022, who took another significant leap forward and is set to become a wealthy man at some stage this offseason as a result.
With that being said, many questions surround others who could operate as a 3-4 outside linebacker within Ejiro Evero's scheme. Amare Barno is inexperienced, Yetur Gross-Matos failed miserably last season, and Marquis Haynes Sr.'s talents might be more suited to a rotational presence - which hasn't been a bad thing by any stretch.
Do the Carolina Panthers need another edge rusher in 2023?
The Panthers did trade up to No. 80 in the 2023 NFL Draft for D.J. Johnson. But the six-year college player is still learning the position after switching from a tight end at Oregon - so it might take some time before he's ready to assume starting responsibilities.
Couple this with Burns recovering from ankle surgery, and one could forgive fans for being a little concerned. The Panthers do have enough salary-cap space for a splash or two should they wish and they have a pair of roster spots open currently after releasing wide receiver Preston Williams and quarterback Jacob Eason.
When asked about the possibility of Carolina securing another edge presence before the season, staff writer Darin Gantt was pretty coy in his response. While he acknowledged more is probably needed, getting a prolonged look at those previously mentioned is the best way for the Panthers' new-look coaching staff to find out for sure.
"When you see the group they've assembled for Evero to make a 3-4 defense out of, you realize they are indeed short on outside linebackers. You don't get to address every position of need every offseason, and with all the work that was done creating an offensive situation that will give Bryce Young the insulation he needs as a rookie, there are more questions on defense. At the moment, the extra reps that Marquis Haynes Sr., Yetur Gross-Matos, Amaré Barno, and DJ Johnson are getting are valuable as they sort out the position."- Darin Gantt, Panthers.com
There are a few eye-catching names remaining on the market that could step in and potentially provide an immediate upgrade. Leonard Floyd has experience working with Evero previously and a homecoming for Jadeveon Clowney is something that's been touted as a possibility by some media outlets since the draft concluded.
We are still relatively early in the preparation period. Evero and his staff are constantly evaluating and if they feel like something's missing, general manager Scott Fitterer has the finances available to secure another capable body.
But don't be surprised if this is the group Evero depends upon to start the 2023 season based on Carolina's activity so far this offseason.