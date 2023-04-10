Panthers News: Bryce Young, Jadeveon Clowney, Russell Okung and Hayden Hurst
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are making waves as players get set to report back for informal workouts later on today?
The rumor mill continues to churn as the Carolina Panthers edge closer to their important choice at No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. All four top quarterbacks will visit Bank of America Stadium this week, which is the final official stage of the process before discussions gather pace between influential figures within the war room.
Among the stories making the headlines recently include Hayden Hurst getting engaged, former left tackle Russell Okung's phenomenal transformation, the Panthers being linked with Jadeveon Clowney, and the ongoing momentum surrounding Bryce Young.
Let's delve deeper into each topic.
Carolina Panthers TE gets engaged
It's been a whirlwind offseason for Hayden Hurst in more ways than one. The tight end was snapped up by the Carolina Panthers in free agency to provide a better pass-catching presence at the position, which is sure to assist whichever quarterback they take at No. 1 overall greatly during their important transition from college to the professional ranks.
Hurst wasted no time in making some memories in Charlotte. A social media post from the veteran announced his engagement, which was met with widespread congratulations across the NFL and Panthers community along the way.
Hopefully, all this positivity will translate to outstanding production on the field for Hurst, who comes to Carolina on the back of an exceptional stint with the Cincinnati Bengals.