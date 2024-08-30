Carolina Panthers heighten urgency with radical 2024 roster regeneration
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers had to do something drastic this offseason. Their efforts in 2023 were the worst under David Tepper's ownership - which is saying something. A complete refresh was essential in the pursuit of removing the laughingstock stigma from the organization and providing some confidence for the future among their long-suffering fanbase.
Some decisions have been better received than others. The Panthers' decision to promote Dan Morgan to the general manager position was met with skepticism thanks in no small to being Scott Fitterer's most trusted associate over the last three years. But the former linebacker left a good impression and, more importantly, established a sense of professionalism where once there was nothing but chaos.
The roster turnover has been significant. Morgan believed the Panthers had a few core pieces to build around. Everyone else was on the chopping block. One only had to examine how many waiver claims those in power put in once their final roster cuts were confirmed to see how things aren't quite where they need to be just yet.
Carolina Panthers won't tolerate complacency under Dan Morgan
Morgan freely admitted such widescale complications weren't all going to be solved in one offseason. What the College Football Hall of Famer has done is improve problem positions and find players with the correct characteristics that fit into his new way of thinking.
Far too many became set in their ways under the previous regime. Morgan isn't going to stand for that to make the Panthers logo feared once again and restore the culture that made this franchise great once upon a time. Not only is the front-office leader challenging himself, but he also raised the stakes for players who got an initial reprieve based on comments via the team's website.
"Turning the roster over, not being afraid to turn the roster over, challenge the roster at every single turn…I think that's the only way that you get better is that you got to constantly evolve. You got to change things over, you got to challenge your roster and you got to challenge everything you do. Even us upstairs, we got to challenge our processes. We just got to challenge everything that we do."- Dan Morgan via Panthers.com
This is the right attitude to have. Nobody aside from a select few who performed well as all around them crumbled last season can feel a sense of security heading into the 2024 campaign. Morgan is constantly assessing and looking for ways to improve the group. Hitting rock bottom last season almost guaranteed as much.
Having increased urgency across the board had the desired effect throughout the offseason. There was more purpose and higher standards under Dave Canales' coaching staff. Nothing was given to anybody. Every place was earned on merit and those who either didn't fit in or weren't up to the required standard were shown the door.
Carolina will remain No. 1 on the waiver wire until the start of Week 4. Further opportunities could arise to fill needs depending on how things unfold over the early stages of the campaign. Money is tight, but Brandt Tilis has managed that masterfully since his high-profile arrival from the Kansas City Chiefs.
Make no mistake, Morgan won't hesitate to pull the trigger if he feels like it's the right thing to do. That, above all else, should ensure complacent doesn't become an issue with Week 1 at the New Orleans Saints on the immediate horizon.