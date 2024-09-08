Carolina Panthers inactives list for Week 1 game against Saints
By Dean Jones
Dave Canales is aiming to get the Carolina Panthers on sounder footing in 2024. This starts by setting the right tone in Week 1 at the New Orleans Saints, which promises to be a rousing atmosphere to begin the regular season.
Positivity is high across the Panthers right now. Canales got everyone pulling in the same direction and taking pride in their performance once again. The strides were notable - especially over the final week of training camp and Carolina's last preseason game at the Buffalo Bills. Transitioning this newfound optimism into a competitive setting is the tricky part - something Matt Rhule and Frank Reich couldn't figure out and they paid with their jobs.
The Panthers have a shot in Week 1. New Orleans isn't going to make things easy looking at the impressive options at their disposal. Making much-maligned veteran quarterback Derek Carr extremely uncomfortable is the best way to improve their chances.
Having every fit and firing on all cylinders would help, but that's not the case. The Panthers will be without their top two tight ends after Tommy Tremble and Ian Thomas were ruled out of the clash.
Things are even worse for Thomas, who went to injured reserve with a calf complication suffered over the opening stages of training camp. This means rookie Ja'Tavion Sanders will take center stage and look to make his presence felt immediately in the passing game with Canales and quarterback Bryce Young leading the charge.
Aside from that, it was a relatively clean bill of health for the Panthers. Expecting miracles during the first game under Canalles is unrealistic with new schemes to implement and fresh faces to mesh. But there's nothing to suggest they cannot be more competitive based on the growth shown over the summer.
Who'll be tasked with putting Canales' ambitious plans into action at the Caesars Superdome?
Full inactives list for the Carolina Panthers in Week 1
- S Jammie Robinson
- CB Shemar Bartholomew
- C Andrew Raym
- G Jarrett Kingston
- TE Tommy Tremble
- TE Messiah Swinson
- DE LaBryan Ray
Courtesy of the Panthers website.
Full inactives list for the Buccaneers in Week 1
- WR A.T. Perry
- QB Spencer Rattler (designated third quarterback)
- DT Khalen Saunders
- LB D'Marco Jackson
- LB Jaylan Ford
- TE Dallin Holker
- DT John Ridgeway III