Dave Canales bullish on Carolina Panthers rookie's outlook heading into Week 1
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers are expecting big things from their 2024 NFL Draft class. Everyone aside from linebacker Michael Barrett - who was traded to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for veteran cornerback Mike Jackson Sr. - made the squad. This youth movement provides an extra sense of energy that was sorely lacking during the previous campaign.
One player who's come to the fore quicker than anticipated could be in line for significant work in Week 1 at the New Orleans Saints. Ja'Tavion Sanders will start at the tight end position after Ian Thomas and Tommy Tremble were ruled out. Offseason standout Jordan Matthews should also feature, with Messiah Swinson likely to be active as a blocking specialist despite his late arrival.
This is the chance for Sanders to make an immediate statement. The No. 101 overall selection was seen by many as a Day 2 lock before dropping out of the first three rounds completely. Sanders used this as additional motivation throughout the summer to leave a hugely positive impact on coaches and fans alike.
Expecting miracles from Sanders initially wouldn't be wise. He's got a lot to learn before becoming the complete package. However, his intriguing athletic attributes could be an asset to quarterback Bryce Young if schemed effectively.
Carolina Panthers' confidence in Ja'Tavion Sanders should thrill fans
Dave Canales seemed bullish about Sanders' outlook during his latest appearance in front of the media. The head coach lauded the rookie's progress since joining the team and urged the former Texas star to embrace the moment, which could make the No. 1 spot his even when Tremble and Thomas return.
"He's [Ja'Tavion Sanders] been practicing with the ones all camp. He's made great strides. He's looked really good in what we've asked him to do. I don't think this adds pressure to him. This is a situation he's been in all camp. So, you know, this is just another opportunity for him to show us what he can do."- Dave Canales via Panthers.com
Getting Sanders a couple of easy completions early would be smart. The Panthers have improved options on the outside following the additions of Diontae Johnson and first-round pick Xavier Legette. This might provide more open space in the middle of the field - something that can benefit the tight end if Canales identifies mismatches to exploit.
Sanders has the explosiveness and assured ball skills to make plays in the pros. He's not the most accomplished blocker just yet, but the Panthers don't need much from him in that regard. They need someone to step up and become a prolific pass-catcher within Canales' system, which hasn't been evident since Greg Olsen was allowed to walk in 2020 free agency.
This is an opportunity Sanders should relish. He developed a habit of rising to the big occasion during his time in college with the Longhorns. The Caesars Superdome is a daunting environment for opposing teams. That's just another hurdle the Panthers must overcome, but Sanders and everyone else should embrace the challenge, not shirk it.
There's a lot to like about Sanders. He's a fun-loving kid with a fierce inner drive to excel. This opportunity from a starting role might have come too soon. At the same time, it could be the making of him.