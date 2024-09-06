Carolina Panthers are finally ready to unleash secret weapon Xavier Legette
By Dean Jones
After a stuttering off-season for Xavier Legette, the Carolina Panthers are finally ready to unleash the first-round wide receiver in a regular-season setting. Week 1 at the New Orleans Saints is a fresh start for the organization. A clean slate for all as they embark on what will hopefully become a prosperous new era under head coach Dave Canales.
Legette was drafted at No. 32 overall to become a big part of the team's plans. The Panthers become enamored with the physically imposing pass-catcher during their strenuous assessments. When those in power started to think someone else was looking to take him before they went on the clock to begin Day 2, general manager Dan Morgan sacrificed assets to move up one spot and get the luxury of a fifth-year contractual option for good measure.
The early signs were promising for Legette. However, hamstring and foot issues saw him miss considerable time over the summer. Canales erred on the side of caution throughout the preseason, so it's a journey into the proverbial unknown for the South Carolina product in a typically hostile environment at the Caesars Superdome.
That could have been by design in addition to avoiding any unnecessary complications on the health front. The Panthers see Legette as something of a secret weapon. They didn't want to give the game away before the regular season. Now, it's a chance to deploy him to full effect with improved schematic concepts under Canales.
Xavier Legette can be an X-factor for the Carolina Panthers in Week 1
Tempering expectations initially would be beneficial with Legette. He's still learning and has room to develop. At the same time, Canales should have plays designed to maximize his athletic attributes. Specifically, these should involve getting the wideout on vertical routes and for easy completions with the intent to carve out significant yards after the catch.
This versatility is something Canales honed in on pretty early in the process. Something the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator believes he can put to good use within his system based on comments via the team's website.
"The versatility is huge for us. So when you get a guy who can really run a guy who can high point the ball, a guy that can carry it and you can give him the ball different ways. He just brings a lot of versatility."- Dave Canales via Panthers.com
Legette won't accumulate the lion's share of targets. That's not what the Panthers need from the first-year pro right now. They have Adam Thielen, Diontae Johnson, and potentially even Jonathan Mingo to be their focal points. Picking and choosing their spots with the rookie is a luxury Canales cannot afford to waste.
If Canales spots a weakness within a decent-looking Saints secondary that an explosive asset like Legette can exploit, that's when he can strike. At 6-foot-1 and 221 pounds with 4.39-second speed in the 40-yard dash, he offers something different to what the Panthers already have. Using this weapon correctly could make a huge difference to the eventual outcome.
The Mullins, South Carolina native has been chomping at the bit for weeks now. Patience isn't a virtue normally associated with professional athletes, but Legette's quest for significant involvement is about to be granted.
What comes next is down to the player.