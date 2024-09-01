Carolina Panthers veteran's surprising career resurgence lauded by Dave Canales
By Dean Jones
Nothing was going to be handed out under the new regime. The Carolina Panthers were starting almost from a clean slate and everyone got a fair opportunity to impress. Previous draft status or depth chart standing came out of the equation. Every player - from the first-round picks and marquee free agents to those scrapping for roster spots - had to earn it.
Some thrived with additional pressure on their shoulders. Others wilted and their hopes of being part of Carolina's plans fell by the wayside. A select few who got an initial reprieve saw their fortunes change immediately once general manager Dan Morgan blitzed the waiver wire after final cuts.
Jordan Matthews went the other way. After receiving the disappointment of exclusion from the initial 53-man roster, the converted tight end got a place back on the practice squad. One day later, he secured what many believed to be a thoroughly deserved spot on the team.
Carolina Panthers rightfully rewarded Jordan Matthews (eventually)
Matthews started from the bottom and worked his way up throughout Carolina's offseason workouts. His commitment to improvement, willingness to go above and beyond to reach his goals, and setting an example for others to follow were pleasing traits he brought to the table. The former Vanderbilt star also produced when it counted in practice and during preseason involvement.
This didn't go unnoticed by those in power, although they preferred others before plans changed quickly. That won't matter to Matthews, who'll adopt the same characteristics and leave no doubt as to his importance within Dave Canales' scheme in 2024.
The head coach was highly complimentary of Matthews, lauding his ability to galvanize a career that tailed off dramatically as a wide receiver. Canales also took note of the player's leadership qualities, which could be equally as important when push comes to shove.
"What a great achievement for Jordan, to really redefine his career as a tight end, to be reliable, to make plays for us in the preseason games, all camp. He was out there every day, and our tight ends got nicked early, and Jordan stepped up to be the guy he is, from a special teams standpoint. And then, on top of that, from a leadership standpoint, to fight through the little things that he was dealing with, to fight through it to continue to be available. And to show guys what it looks like to get out early, to do your body prep, you're crazy about the nutrition, the studying and all that. The professionalism, really."- Dave Canales via Panthers.com
Matthews has been around the league for a long time. He knows how things can change if performances aren't up to the required standard. But with Tommy Tremble missing most of camp and Ian Thomas' status also in question due to a calf issue, the Panthers would be wise to get him involved despite the encouraging progress made by rookie Ja'Tavion Sanders in recent weeks.
Regardless of whether Matthews takes the field or not, he can be proud of everything he's accomplished this summer. Many players just throw in the towel when they begin to get discarded by the league for one reason or another. Switching positions has been the making of him.
Considering how the Panthers are desperately crying out for stability in the passing game, having someone with proven production in a competitive setting is something Canales can put to good use. Tremble and Thomas come into the campaign with questions to answer. If they cannot meet raised expectations, Matthews will be ready and waiting to take advantage.
Looking at how he's grown throughout the preparation period, there's a good chance Matthews can continue this encouraging trend. He just needs an opportunity.