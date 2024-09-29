Carolina Panthers inactives list for Week 4 game against Bengals
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers are dealing with a few injury issues heading into their Week 4 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Head coach Dave Canales should have expected it at some point during the campaign. Whether the roster has enough strength in depth to cope without some established figures is another matter.
Confidence is high among the Panthers following their outstanding victory at the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 3. Canales will see this as another opportunity to pick up another win versus a Bengals team staring down the barrel of 0-4 to the campaign if they cannot galvanize themselves at Bank of America Stadium.
The Panthers will have to pursue success without the services of Damien Lewis. The formidable interior offensive lineman suffered an elbow injury at the Raiders and won't suit up for the contest. Fortunately for the player and the franchise, it's likely to be a short-term absence rather than anything more concerning.
Nose tackle Shy Tuttle was ruled out for the second straight game, which further depletes a defensive front already missing Pro Bowl performer Derrick Brown. The Panthers will also be without wide receiver Adam Thielen, who was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring issue suffered when laying out for an Andy Dalton touchdown grab last time out.
Diontae Johnson is expected to go despite landing on the injury report with a groin issue. The Panthers can ill afford their most productive pass-catcher at anything less than 100 percent, so his usage will be something to monitor throughout. That also applies to standout right guard Robert Hunt, who was listed as questionable after experiencing some hip soreness during Friday's practice.
Full inactive list for the Carolina Panthers in Week 4
- CB Tariq Castro-Fields
- S Lonnie Johnson
- RB Mike Boone
- OLB Tarron Jackson
- G Jarrett Kingston
- LG Damien Lewis
- DT Shy Tuttle
Full inactive list for the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4
- TE Tanner McLachlan
- TE Tanner Hudson
- DT B.J. Hill
- DT Sheldon Rankins