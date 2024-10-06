Carolina Panthers inactives list for Week 5 game against Bears
By Dean Jones
If the Carolina Panthers' lowly 1-3 record wasn't bad enough despite the improvements in performance over the last two games, they are also dealing with some significant injury issues. Not exactly ideal for a squad that looks devoid of any genuine depth across the board, but head coach Dave Canales needs to make the best out of a bad situation and keep plowing forward in pursuit of more wins in the column.
Canales has headaches on the health front heading into Carolina's road game against the Chicago Bears in Week 5. The Panthers will be without the services of inspirational linebacker and team captain Shaq Thompson after he suffered a torn Achilles last time out against the Cincinnati Bengals. Fellow starter Josey Jewell is also missing from the contest, but his absence will be more short-term.
This game came too soon for veteran tight end Ian Thomas and cornerback Dane Jackson, who were recently designated to return from injured reserve. Charles Harris, Robert Hunt, Shy Tuttle, and Jalen Coker were listed as questionable, although Canales seemed confident most - if not all who landed on the final injury report - would be available.
There was some good news for the Panthers. Veteran wide receiver Diontae Johnson, who's still dealing with an ankle issue, didn't carry an injury designation for the game at Soldier Field. He might not be 100 percent, but the former third-round pick out of Toledo is going to have a huge say in the overall outcome nonetheless.
The Panthers need all hands on deck to get out of their current slump. Canales knows that better execution without the results to show for it means nothing in the grand scheme of things. The Bears' fortunes are also hanging precariously, so they won't want whatever momentum remains diminished further by suffering at the hands of a team they've ridiculed for the last 18 months following the trade to No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft for quarterback Bryce Young.
Full list of inactive Carolina Panthers players in Week 5
- S Russ Yeast
- RB Mike Boone
- LB Josey Jewell
- C Andrew Raym
- OL Jarrett Kingston
- DE Jayden Peevy
Information via the Panthers website.
Full list of inactive Bears players in Week 5
- WR Velus Jones Jr.
- DB Terrell Smith
- DL Dominique Robinson
- DL Zacch Pickens
- FB Khari Blasingame