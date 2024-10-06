Is Diontae Johnson playing today? Full injury update for Panthers WR at Bears
By Dean Jones
Diontae Johnson has shown why the Carolina Panthers traded for him over the last two games. This was a low-risk acquisition via trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers before the campaign. After a slow start thanks in no small part to quarterback Bryce Young's subpar production, the veteran pass-catcher has come to life with veteran signal-caller Andy Dalton under center.
The Panthers are 1-1 since that point, but the improvements are notable. It's nowhere near the level to raise expectations just yet. But it does provide hope that head coach Dave Canales' methods are bearing fruit. More importantly, the locker room is unified and all pulling in the same direction.
Johnson's been a huge part of this improved offensive efficiency. The former third-round pick out of Toledo has 205 receiving yards and two touchdowns from 15 receptions over the last fortnight. This is even more eye-catching when one considers the wideout is dealing with an ankle issue and isn't at 100 percent.
Carolina is erring on the side of caution with Johnson throughout the week. He didn't practice on Wednesday and was a limited participant on Thursday and Friday. This led to some concern among the fanbase, but the final injury report left reasons for encouragement.
Is Carolina Panthers WR Diontae Johnson playing in Week 5?
Johnson doesn't carry an injury designation for Week 5 at the Chicago Bears. Whether he's at full fitness is another matter, but expect the Panthers to give him a hefty workload nonetheless. Considering the need to keep the chains moving and control the clock, it would be a surprise if Canales didn't make him a focal point once again.
Trade speculation continues to surface where Johnson is concerned. The wideout isn't focused on taking his chances elsewhere and Canales outlined his unwillingness to move the player given Carolina's lack of pass-catching weapons. That might change in the coming weeks if the Panthers cannot pick up some positive results, but the Pro Bowler will be a major asset until then.
The Panthers have nothing to fear in Week 5 despite losing 17 of their last 20 games dating back to last season. Chicago is vulnerable despite sitting at 2-2 in the standings. If they want to stand any chance of achieving success, they need Johnson fit and firing on all cylinders.
Nothing else will do.