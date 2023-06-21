Panthers News: Brian Burns, Brandon Smith, The Blueprint and expectations
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as the team finally released episode one of The Blueprint - their offseason docuseries?
With the players enjoying some downtime and getting bodies ready for training camp, the Carolina Panthers thought this was an appropriate time to give their long-suffering fanbase a look at how things have been unfolding behind the scenes during one of the most eventful offseason periods in team history. Something that was a source of great excitement without many football-related matters going on.
Among the stories causing debate recently include when a Brian Burns extension could arrive, wildly exceeding expectations in 2023, Brandon Smith's precarious situation, and The Blueprint.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers release The Blueprint, episode one
The level of anticipation was palpable as the Carolina Panthers finally released their first episode of The Blueprint. This docuseries will provide fans with a closer look at what transpired across the organization this offseason, which has seen multiple landmark changes that can hopefully get this proud team trending in the right direction again.
Building the Foundation was an apt title for the first dose. This has been the story of the spring after the previous regime left behind a mess that stemmed from three years of suspect decisions and almost no legitimate development of a talented young group of players.
That should change with Frank Reich and his elite-level staff. Something that came across in abundance during the first episode and only whets the appetite further about what could be on the way not only in 2023 but also into the future.