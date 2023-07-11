Panthers News: Brian Burns, Bryce Young, Hall of Honor and Keith Taylor Jr.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines with 15 days remaining until the team begins training camp practices at Wofford College?
Final preparations are being made before the Carolina Panthers make their annual trip to Spartanburg for training camp ahead of the 2023 campaign. Interest in the event is high after belief increased exponentially across the offseason, which is sure to ramp up the tempo even further heading into preseason games and the all-important Week 1 opener at the Atlanta Falcons.
Until then, among the stories causing conversation recently include Bryce Young's maturity, an interesting take on Brian Burns, two legends going into the Panthers Hall of Honor, and cornerback Keith Taylor Jr. being named as a surprising cut candidate.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Two legends enter Carolina Panthers Hall of Honor
After much speculation, the Carolina Panthers announced that Julius Peppers and Muhsin Muhammad were the two legendary names to be inducted into their Hall of Honor. This emotional event will take place on October 29 when the team plays host to C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans.
Both players are thoroughly deserving of the distinction and played a significant role in Carolina's success throughout franchise history. But owner David Tepper also acknowledged their fine work within the community as another primary reason behind their selection via the team's website.
"Muhsin Muhammad and Julius Peppers were drafted by the Panthers. Both became All-Pros here. Both came back to Carolina to finish their careers. This is another homecoming, a permanent one. Not only did Muhsin and Julius set high standards on the field, they also were selected as Panthers Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year team winners. Having gotten to know both these fine men, I have no doubt that they deserve to join the distinguished group of Panthers in the Hall of Honor."- David Tepper via Panthers.com
Muhammad and Peppers now have their names officially etched in Panthers' immortality. This could be the start of a memorable few months for the former pass-rushing phenom, who is eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2024 and has the credentials normally associated with first-ballot enshrinement.