Panthers news: Brian Burns, Jeremy Chinn, Donte Jackson and high demands
Exploring the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Consequences of high demands
All the talk right now centers on the contract stalemate between the Carolina Panthers and Brian Burns. The stud edge rusher is valuing himself highly and has plenty of leverage after the previous regime turned down some eye-popping trade offers for his services. New general manager Dan Morgan is also reportedly keen to establish a culture that keeps the team's best players around.
Building back trust with Burns is the biggest objective. The Panthers aren't exactly flush with cash, so there's a clear tipping point with negotiations. Something highlighted by David Newton of ESPN, who said the two sides have never been close to an extension thanks to the player's reported demands of close to $30 million per season.
"[Brian] Burns was seeking a long-term deal with an average salary of close to $30 million last season, according to a source with knowledge of the negotiations. The two sides never got close. With Carolina expected to have about $39 million in cap space, it seems unlikely it will dedicate that much now to one player since they have so many other needs. The franchise tag, which would guarantee Burns about $23 million in 2024, seems the most likely option, allowing the team to continue negotiating a long-term deal."- David Newton, ESPN
Close to is subjective. It could mean $29.99 million. It could mean something in the $25-29 million range. The revelation caused a stir among the fanbase, with many wondering whether he's worth such a financial commitment after a down year by his typically high standards.
Burns would need to be replaced in a tag-and-trade scenario, which wouldn't be easy. Hopefully, a compromise can be reached and the former first-round pick gets to stay in Carolina.