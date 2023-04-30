Panthers News: Brian Burns, Jonathan Mingo, UDFAs and Frank Reich
Carolina Panthers UDFA signings so far
The hard work continued for the Carolina Panthers once the 2023 NFL Draft came to a conclusion. And not having a sixth or seventh-round pick this year enabled those in power to get a head start on which prospects could potentially become free agents.
After a frenzied period of negotiations and activity around the league, the Panthers confirmed no fewer than 13 undrafted free agents, who'll all look to leave their mark and potentially secure places on the 53-man roster in 2023.
According to the team's website, here is the full list at the time of writing:
- DE Jalen Redmond (Oklahoma)
- OLB Travez Moore (Arizona State)
- OLB Eku Leota (Auburn)
- ILB Austin Ajiake (UNLV)
- ILB Bumper Pool (Arkansas)
- CB Colby Richardson (LSU)
- CB Mark Milton (Baylor)
- CB Rejzohn Wright (Oregon State)
- S Nico Bolden (Kent State)
- RB Cam Peoples (Appalachian State)
- WR Josh Vann (South Carolina)
- OT Ricky Lee (North Carolina A&T)
- OG Nash Jensen (North Dakota State)
Among the prospects signed, perhaps Bumper Pool, Jalen Redmond, and Cam Peoples have the best chance of establishing themselves. One cannot ignore the credentials that Rejzohn Wright brings to the table after the cornerback's standout college career at Oregon State.
This only adds to the level of competition with OTAs and rookie minicamp on the immediate horizon. Something that can only help the Panthers improve when the real action begins.