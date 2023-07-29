Panthers News: Brian Burns, Laviska Shenault, D.J. Chark and Kamu Grugier-Hill
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as the team gets set for their Back Together Saturday practice at Gibbs Stadium?
After the Carolina Panthers gave their players a much-appreciated rest, another memorable occasion awaits at Gibbs Stadium with Back Together Saturday taking place around the league later today. This is a time to celebrate that football is back, but it's also another opportunity for players to stake their claim and for quarterback Bryce Young, to respond positively to an indifferent second training camp practice.
That said, among the stories hitting the headlines recently include Kamu Grugier-Hill's instant impact, Laviska Shenault Jr. benefitting from Carolina's improved coaching, Brian Burns surging up the national rankings, and D.J. Chark settling into his new surroundings nicely.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Kamu Grugier-Hill's instant Carolina Panthers impact
Gaining two interceptions in as many days to begin training camp is a good way for any player to become noticed. That's exactly what Kamu Grugier-Hill accomplished to get the fanbase, coaches, and his teammates all wondering what he could bring to the Carolina Panthers in 2023.
Grugier-Hill has one 100-tackle season to his name since entering the league. The linebacker was brought in to primarily contribute on special teams, but team captain Shaq Thompson stated via Joe Person of The Athletic that Frank Reich's staff must find a way to get the former sixth-round selection more involved.
"They brought him in for special teams, but I definitely think he’s going to be one of those guys playing. He’s making plays. He’s fast, smart. He’s a veteran. I feel like you’ve gotta find a way to get everyone on the field, and you’ve definitely gotta find a way to get him on the field."- Shaq Thompson via The Athletic
This is great news for Grugier-Hill and a fantastic platform from which to build. And at this stage of the preparation period, momentum is everything.