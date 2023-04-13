Panthers News: Bryce Young, Adam Thielen, CB visit and front office loss
What Carolina Panthers news stories are making the headlines as speculation continues to run rampant ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft?
The Carolina Panthers are in the middle of a frenzied period before draft plans become final. Dominoes are beginning to fall and rumors are swirling at tornado-like levels around social media, which is exactly what those in power probably want to keep the organization in the national spotlight.
Among the stories making waves recently include a top cornerback visiting today, a key front office departure, Adam Thielen's career plans, and Chris Simms giving his opinion on the recent momentum surrounding Bryce Young.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers hosting gifted CB today
According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Carolina Panthers are set to welcome Joey Porter Jr. on a top-30 visit later today. This is all part of their ongoing assessments, even though the chances of landing the cornerback are almost non-existent based on consensus projections.
Depending on which mock draft you read, Porter is expected to go anywhere from the Detroit Lions at No. 6 to the Washington Commanders at No. 16. This comes with questions about why the visit with the former Penn State star is taking place when Carolina won't be in a position to acquire him.
Maybe the Panthers have Porter ranked No. 1 in this cornerback class. Therefore, he could become a bar of sorts before those in power delve deeper into other prospects of interest.
Just a thought.