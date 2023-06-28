Panthers News: Bryce Young, Adam Thielen, Ikem Ekwonu and Andy Dalton
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as fans continue to marvel at The Blueprint docuseries detailing an exceptional offseason?
Good morning, Carolina Panthers fans. We are one step closer to training camp and excitement is building at a rapid rate after the organization released Episode 3 of The Blueprint - their exceptional docuseries - which focused on the 2023 NFL Draft and what made Bryce Young their consensus pick at No. 1 overall.
The lull in terms of on-field activities continues, but that doesn't mean the news stops. Among the topics causing conversation recently include Young's surge to atop the depth chart receiving approval, Andy Dalton's acceptance, Adam Thielen's projected numbers in 2023, and Ikem Ekwonu potentially making the Pro Bowl next season.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers OT Ikem Ekwonu tipped for Pro Bowl
After catching the eye as a rookie for the Carolina Panthers, many are projecting Ikem Ekwonu to make a giant leap forward in 2023. The formidable left tackle now has a franchise quarterback to protect in Bryce Young, which could become a highly productive tandem if both reach their ceiling in the coming years.
When examining Ekwonu's credentials, Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports placed the North Carolina State product among a handful of players tipped to make their first Pro Bowl next season. Something that would indicate the Panthers are in for a tremendous campaign.
""Ickey" proved up to the task as the Panthers' top draft pick in 2022, standing firm for a slew of middling QBs. Now, with Bryce Young as his signal-caller, Ekwonu's poised to headline an offense on the rise in a very winnable NFC South."- Cody Benjamin, CBS Sports
This is a best-case scenario situation for Ekwonu and the Panthers. And if they get Young enough protection, it's hard to envisage a scenario where the signal-caller doesn't thrive under center immediately.