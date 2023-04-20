Panthers News: Bryce Young's ambition, D.J. Chark, 3-round mock and C.J. Stroud
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines with just one week remaining until their franchise-altering decision in the 2023 NFL Draft?
After what seems like an eternity of endless debates, speculation, and almost everything in between, the 2023 NFL Draft is seven days away. An event that will put an end to the rumors swirling about the Carolina Panthers and their choice at No. 1 overall.
Among the new stories making waves recently include Bryce Young's ambition, Todd McShay and Mel Kiper Jr.'s three-round mock draft, D.J. Chark explaining his surgery, and C.J. Stroud's recent visit coming with almost radio silence.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Story No. 1
C.J. Stroud's visit fails to impact Carolina Panthers' betting odds
With the obvious momentum surrounding Bryce Young being the No. 1 overall selection, C.J. Stroud's visit to the Carolina Panthers on Tuesday went from one of anticipation to a relative afterthought in a hurry. Will Levis also met those in power at some stage that day, although he's never been a serious contender since the team made their daring trade with the Chicago Bears.
The radio silence following Stroud's visit is also telling. Something that's further reflected in the betting odds in its immediate aftermath.
FanDuel Sportsbook kept Young as the overwhelming favorite at -1200 (bet $1,200 to win $100), with Stroud now higher than he's ever been at +800 (bet $100 to win $800). In betting terms, this is an odds-on, foregone conclusion and should be treated as such until the big night arrives.