Panthers News: Bryce Young, Austin Corbett, Frank Reich and Jerry Jeudy
Exploring the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as the team turns their attention to a tricky-looking Week 5 trip to the Detroit Lions?
As the Carolina Panthers began preparations for this weekend's road clash against the red-hot Detroit Lions, speculation continues to mount among the fans and media regarding another big splash in the trade market. Jordan Schultz's report drew a mixed response from the team's long-suffering support, with some welcoming the potential move and others questioning whether or not general manager Scott Fitterer should be trusted to spend more valuable draft assets to compensate for a less-than-stellar offseason of recruitment.
How things pan out remains to be seen. Until then, the stories causing conversation include Austin Corbett's boost in his recovery, Frank Reich on the potential of another big-time addition, Bryce Young's focusing on what he can control, and Jerry Jeudy's cryptic tweet.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Jerry Jeudy's cryptic tweet amid Carolina Panthers speculation
It's no secret by now that the Carolina Panthers are aggressively looking for a genuine No. 1 wide receiver to assist rookie quarterback Bryce Young. No self-respecting team will part ways with one of their primary playmakers in-season, although acquiring someone with the upside of a No. 1 cannot be dismissed for the right price.
Although something concrete has yet to emerge, one of the primary names being linked is Denver Broncos wideout Jerry Jeudy. The slick route-runner could be deemed expendable if Sean Payton's men falter over the next few weeks before the trade deadline and the former first-rounder posted what appeared to be a cryptic message on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Panthers fans are clinging onto anything right now. However, as is normally the case with these situations, people were obviously reading too much into it and focused more on how it suited their agenda.