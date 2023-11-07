Panthers News: Bryce Young, Blake Martinez, the blueprint and Frank Reich
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as attention quickly turns to Thursday night's game at the Chicago Bears?
Short weeks can be good or bad depending on your point of view. For the Carolina Panthers, it's a chance to wash off the stench from their home loss against the Indianapolis Colts last time - even if they are set to be missing more key figures due to injury for their trip to the Chicago Bears.
It could be another long evening on the national stage unless major improvements arrive. Until then, the stories causing conversation include Frank Reich's mentality, building from the ground up, confidence remaining in Bryce Young, and a high-profile linebacker coming out of retirement to help the cause.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers sign Blake Martinez
After coming in for a workout recently, linebacker Blake Matinez has decided to come out of retirement and sign for the Carolina Panthers. Just how much he will be able to assist is debatable, especially considering the former fourth-round selection has featured in just seven games over the last three seasons.
Martinez famously walked away from football to make millions selling Pokemon cards. But he was banned for alleged scamming and has now opted to take his chances in the NFL once again.
This might help the Panthers' second level which looks set to be without Brian Burns this Thursday due to a concussion suffered against the Indianapolis Colts. Another critical blow to a unit that's gone through some severe complications on the health front.
In other news, the Panthers opened Marquis Haynes Sr.'s 21-day practice window, which should boost the pass rush. Carolina also brought in ex-player Jermaine Carter Jr. for a workout without any deal coming to light.