Panthers News: Bryce Young, Cam Newton, Hayden Hurst and Duce Staley
Delving deeper into the recent Carolina Panthers news and rumors.
By Dean Jones
Cam Newton locks horns with former Carolina Panthers teammate
When one thinks of Cam Newton and Josh Norman, two things come to mind. That would be how elite the duo's respective performance levels were during the memorable 2015 campaign and their training camp clash that almost sparked a mass melee among other players.
This had the desired effect given what the pair produced en route to Carolina finishing 15-1, winning the NFC, and coming within touching distance of their elusive first Super Bowl. Newton and Norman clashed again recently, but this time it was in a kickball setting.
Based on the video uploaded to Newton's YouTube channel, they haven't lost any competitiveness that's for sure. Newton's team emerged victorious 3-1 and the quarterback managed to throw in a few digs about the infamous camp scuffle for good measure.
Newton is still looking for a route back into the league in 2023. This has been slow to arrive despite the No. 1 overall selection in the 2011 NFL Draft displaying a live arm during a throwing session at Auburn's pro day, so it remains to be seen whether another team comes calling or not either before or during the season.
As for Norman, he came to the Panthers' aid over the final two games of 2022 for what turned out to be an emotional return that provided closure for all parties. The new regime didn't keep him around, which likely spells the end of his own All-Pro career too.