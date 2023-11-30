Panthers News: Bryce Young, Cam Newton, OL changes and Bill Belichick
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as the dust begins to settle on their decision to fire head coach Frank Reich?
As expected, the rumors are rampant across the regional and national media after the Carolina Panthers decided to fire head coach Frank Reich. David Tepper's come in for ridicule and criticism in equal measure, with some early frontrunners coming to the fore as those in power get a head start on finalizing their shortlist heading into the upcoming cycle.
The fact Carolina is in this position provides little confidence Tepper can make the right call. While we wait, the stories causing debate include Bryce Young's regret, Cam Newton's assessment of the Panthers' current state, offensive line changes, and the prospect of Bill Belichick taking charge.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers OL changes
The new interim regime wasted no time in making changes to an offensive line that's been a complete abomination this season. After coming in for a workout, the Carolina Panthers confirmed veteran interior presence Gabe Jackson had joined the ranks for the rest of 2023, which could even lead to an immediate starting berth given how desperate things look currently.
This made a ton of sense considering the injuries across Carolina's guard positions. The latest came on Sunday with rookie Chandler Zavala, who's been placed on season-ending injured/reserve to round off a turbulent first year in a professional environment.
Zavala was thrust into the starting lineup way too soon and paid the price. He's spent two lengthy spells out through injury, but there's just no telling what sort of role the North Carolina State product will have in 2024 with more landmark coaching changes on the immediate horizon.