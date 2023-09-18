Panthers News: Bryce Young, Chandler Zavala, Brian Burns and Week 2
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from across the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as the team gears up for their Monday Night Football clash against the New Orleans Saints tonight?
Game day has finally arrived for the Carolina Panthers in Week 2. After watching an eventful series of games during Sunday's slate, Frank Reich's men take center stage tonight when they welcome the New Orleans Saints for a pivotal Monday Night Football clash at Bank of America Stadium.
It promises to be a highly charged atmosphere for all involved. Until then, the stories generating conversation include Chandler Zaala's adjustment, Bryce Young's performance, Brian Burns making his intentions clear, and the Panthers' raised stakes following Sunday's action.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers in danger of falling behind
Starting off the season with a disappointing loss to the Atlanta Falcons wasn't great. However, the Carolina Panthers are already facing the prospect of playing catch-up if they fell to defeat against the New Orleans Saints this evening.
The Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers both secured victories and 2-0 records after the weekend's action. New Orleans has the chance to do the same in Charlotte, which would give the Panthers an early mountain to climb in pursuit of postseason football.
If the Panthers were looking for an added sense of urgency, they now have it. Although getting one over on divisional opposition in front of what should be an electrifying crowd at Bank of America Stadium should be more than enough to sweeten the pot.